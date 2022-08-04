The Biden administration on Thursday declared the spread of the monkeypox virus a public health emergency, invoking powers that could speed up the federal response amid sharp criticism from U.S. lawmakers and a vaccine rollout that local health officials deem insufficient.

The United States now has 6,617 reported cases of the virus, up from less than 500 at the end of June. A large portion of infections are in New York, which has more than 1,600 cases.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced the health emergency on Thursday afternoon, with federal health officials saying it would help speed vaccine delivery plus provide the administration with more resources to gather monkeypox data from local jurisdictions.

“This virus is moving fast,” said Robert Fenton, the new White House coordinator for the monkeypox response.

The Biden administration has allocated 1.1 million vaccines and delivered about 602,000, officials said Thursday, though the federal government has ordered 6.9 million for delivery through mid-2023.

But state and local officials say they need many more right now, as people line up around the country for limited appointments and the nation adds hundreds of new cases daily. Members of Congress have called the Biden administration’s response a “failure” and declared the initially reluctant reaction “a threat to public health.”

In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina — which includes the city of Charlotte — local health officials told Spectrum News they had more than 2,100 people on a vaccine waitlist this week, with a “couple hundred” names added each day.

“Our supply of vaccine has really been slow coming,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, the county’s health director. “We’ve consistently had a couple of thousand people waiting.”

The county has received 3,847 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine of the 10,148 delivered to North Carolina as of Tuesday.

The monkeypox virus primarily impacts men from 18 to 44 years old who have sex with other men. Mecklenburg County, a metropolitan area with a major travel hub, counts for most of the state’s infections.

“Our cases have been doubling pretty consistently every three to four days,” Dr. Washington said. “We've been working here locally to advocate that, given the disproportionate burden of the outbreak on Mecklenburg County, we should be receiving more [vaccine].”

North Carolina officials expect to get the rest of their latest doses over the next four to six weeks.

U.S. lawmakers say it’s not enough. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Wednesday that the federal government should use the Defense Production Act to speed up vaccine production, and others have called for a public health emergency declaration for weeks.

State officials in California, New York and Illinois have already declared their own states of emergency due to the outbreak, along with the cities of New York and San Francisco.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Spectrum News that federal officials are distributing vaccines based on the number of cases in an area and the number of people at risk, which includes men who have HIV or are eligible for HIV PrEP, a drug used to lower the risk of HIV.

“Some states have requested their entire allocations. Some have not,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.