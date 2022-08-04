ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Asheville’s long-term solid waste reduction goal is seeing big changes coming from small places.

What You Need To Know The city of Asheville is working toward a goal to reduce its municipal solid waste by 50% by 2035





Refill stores, including To The Brim in Asheville, aim to keep plastic outside of the landfill by dispensing products directly into customers’ recycled containers





To The Brim recently partnered with Compost Asheville as a drop-off site

To The Brim is a “refillery” in Asheville, meaning that the community can purchase their products and reuse the same containers each time. The store was almost left without an owner, until Heather Hill-Pavone and Autumn King-Austin decided to swoop in and save it.

Their ultimate goal is to eliminate the amount of plastics going into the landfill. The store features dispensable soaps, detergents and toothpaste tablets – many things Hill-Pavone was unfamiliar with. She had so much she wanted to learn before she could begin to tell others how to help save the planet.

Hill-Pavone’s life revolves around her three sons – Baylor, Jackson and Kinsler. However, now that she saved To The Brim, her life also revolves around the three Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle.

She has seen the store’s mission begin to reflect on habits in her own household.

“If you really start to become aware of it and take a look, things come in so much unnecessary packaging that then just goes in the trash,” Hill-Pavone said. “It’s really something I hadn’t given much thought to before owning the store.”

Her sustainability journey began with replacing everyday disposable items to having an entirely new storage system in her home. She now keeps her laundry pods in an empty coffee grounds container.

“I’m just being way more mindful of what I’m doing and how I'm doing it,” Hill-Pavone said. “All of my boys are athletes, and they drink tons of Gatorade. The amount of plastic bottles that resulted was absolutely crazy. So, I started buying the large canisters of powdered Gatorade.”

The store recently partnered with Compost Asheville as a drop-off site.

Hill-Pavone is confident the eco-friendly efforts of the store and its impact in her own home are contributing to Asheville’s sustainability goals. These include a 50% reduction in the amount of municipal solid waste by ton by 2035 and a benchmark of 25% by 2025.

With the benchmark goal being almost two years away, Hill-Pavone said she is just getting started, one refill at a time.

