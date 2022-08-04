Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing.

"This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.

The city’s website lists seven properties it owns near its historic downtown that officials say are in negotiations for new development. The city is planning a walkable extension of the downtown area that includes new businesses and market-rate housing.

The list of properties includes 186 Main St., a 5,500-square-foot parcel. On July 26, Auburn officials announced a new mixed-use facility will be built there.

Levesque said this week that a restaurant and brewery will occupy the street level and the basement below, which overlooks the Androscoggin River to the rear. Above that, he said, will be 15 market-rate one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Levesque declined to provide the name of the future brewery, which is slated to open in the winter of 2023.

Municipalities throughout Maine are under pressure to build more housing of all types, but Levesque said market-rate housing, as opposed to subsidized affordable property, is in high demand in Auburn, Maine's fifth-largest city.

“Every time you have a market-rate apartment open up, you get 30 inquiries,” he said.

Levesque said one new apartment building, slated to open in January at 555 Court St., near the middle school, will offer 60 apartments at market rates.

“They’re already rented out, and (they have) a waitlist,” he said.

The demand persists, Levesque said, in part because the median income in Auburn has grown 20% in the last 10 years.

The U.S. Census lists Auburn’s median income in 2020 at $51,681, while Levesque estimates it’s actually closer to $55,000 now, which puts the citywide average rent for a two-bedroom apartment of $1,500 per month within reach for the average city resident.

“Auburn is not a poor community," Levesque said. "That’s a misnomer."

Julie Curran of Great Falls Construction, which is building the 186 Main St. project, said this was the Gorham-based company’s first foray into Auburn. She said the company has noticed the demand for market-rate units elsewhere.

Statewide, she said, the company has completed work on as many as 125 units. About half of those are market-rate residential, she said, and all of them have waiting lists.

“The need for housing is extensive,” she said.

In Lewiston, Auburn's bigger twin city, there may be a more balanced interest between new market-rate and subsidized housing. Lewiston Economic and Community Development Director Lincoln Jeffers said demand in his city seems equally high overall.

“There’s a call for everything, really,” Jeffers said.

Rates for two-bedroom apartments are the same as in Auburn, Jeffers said, despite the Census listing Lewiston’s median income as of 2020 at only $42,969.

Jeffers noted similar new construction occurring in Lewiston, with some notable affordable housing projects, including Picker House Lofts, a project on Cedar Street in the city’s Continental Mills building.

Still, Jeffers said, market-rate apartments are just as popular as in Auburn, with smaller buildings with three to eight units getting rented out especially fast.

“As soon as we get market-rate apartments built, they get snapped up,” he said. “You do not have units sitting unused.“

Curran and officials in both cities agreed that changes to workforce housing requirements in Portland may be a factor in growing interest by market-rate developers in other communities.

Last fall, voters in Portland approved the Green New Deal, a citizens’ initiative that proposed, among other things, changing requirements for market-rate developers in the city.

Since 2015, developers have had to dedicate 10% of units in any new market-rate construction of 10 units or more to workforce housing, or units with rents priced and marketed to those making at or below the area median income.

Last fall’s initiative raised that requirement to 25%, prompting some to predict an exodus of market-rate development out of the city.

Auburn Economic Development Director Jay Brenchick said that was likely a factor in spurring new development in Auburn.

“It’s become quite onerous to do building in Portland and even greater Portland,” Brenchick said.

The development at 186 Main St. in Auburn is on the edge of the city’s historic downtown, at the beginning of a corridor that stretches south to Anniversary Park. The city’s vision, Levesque said, is to see more development along the corridor that includes businesses such as eateries.

“This will be inland Maine’s next Old Port," he said, referencing the trendy area of downtown Portland.

Brenchick said the city has found success marketing its other properties along the corridor to developers that want to build what city officials are looking for.

“Every one of those properties, we have a letter of intent or negotiations going on,” he said.