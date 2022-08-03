MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live.

However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame.

The 25-story apartment building was constructed using enormous timber beams rather than traditional steel and concrete. After two years of construction, residents have started moving in and the project is nearly complete.

Jodi Hogerton is the Marketing Manager for New Land Enterprises, the company that developed the Ascent project. Hogerton said the initial idea to construct using timber was done for aesthetic purposes, however they soon discovered it would have other benefits, including being environmentally friendly.

In addition, Hogerton said it cut down on construction time.

“We estimate we saved about 25% of the time it would have taken to build with another material,” Hogerton said.

Constructing the tallest mass timber building in the world has garnered international attention. With more mass timber projects planned around the world, New Land Enterprises has been happy to collaborate with other designers and architects interested in the construction method.

“We have had so many tours throughout the construction process and still today with architects and architecture firms, student groups, trade groups,” said Hogerton. “Everyone wants to come in and see this building.”

The Ascent cost about $80 million to build. Rents vary in the building depending on model, view and floor. Monthly rent begins at around $1,700, climbing to over $8,000 for penthouse units. ​

