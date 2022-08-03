CASEYVILLE, Ill. – The Tyson Foods facility in Caseyville is expanding, and the $180M project is expected to bring 250 new jobs to the area.

Governor JB Pritzker joined other state and local officials for a groundbreaking Wednesday morning. Tyson says the expansion will help it grow the production of Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean

The new 170,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023. The expansion will include seven new production lines Tyson can grow its grab-n-go snacking and breakfast products in order to meet increasing demand.

“Tyson’s decision to expand in Illinois speaks to our strengths in manufacturing, our world-class infrastructure, and our abundant — and highly talented — workforce,” said JB Pritzker.

Annually, Tyson generates an output of nearly $933 million in Illinois. It has over 4,000 current full-time staff in Illinois, and more than 293 staff in Caseyville.

“Tyson’s expansion in Caseyville will create at least 220 new jobs which will benefit the community and the entire Metro East region,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Tyson’s decision to expand operations here in Illinois further solidifies our state’s reputation as a top food manufacturing powerhouse.”

Tyson received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credit for its expansion. The credit stipulates companies invest $130M and create 220 jobs over the next two years.