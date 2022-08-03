The Sunshine Flyer, which offers transportation to and from Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World Resort hotels, has extended it Kids Ride Free promotion.

What You Need To Know The Sunshine Flyer extends it summer promotion



Kids can ride for free, and adults can get special discount pricing



The service, which launched earlier this year, provides transportation to and from Orlando International Airport and Disney World



​​​The limited-time promotion, which started earlier this summer, is available for reservations made now through Sept. 5, the company has announced.

In addition to children riding free, Sunshine Flyer has also reduced the one-way pricing for adults to $16 per person. Tickets booked through this promotion don’t have to be used before Sept. 5.

The company says the extension of the promotion is a way to show appreciation for all the support it’s received since launching in Florida.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have seen this summer of the Sunshine Flyer,” Vice President Tony Glibkowski said in a statement. “So far, we have welcomed thousands of families, and we have helped our guests enjoy their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane and onto one of our premium motorcoaches.”

The Sunshine Flyer began service earlier this year after Disney ended its Magical Express bus transportation. Its buses, which are themed to old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines, feature a restroom and USB chargers.

For more information, visit sunshineflyer.com.