MILWAUKEE — Kids will soon return to classrooms, meaning back-to-school shopping has begun.

Before determining what students may need for the year, the Better Business Bureau is offering the following tips when looking for school-related items, whether in person or virtual.

Set a budget in advance

Planning ahead will help keep expenses to a minimum and help everyone involved stay on task. Also, compare prices between different retail stores, save coupons, sign up for email alerts and redeem any cash-back or rebate offers. This will help get the best deals and stay within budget.

In-person shopping

Supply chain issues could also impact shopping. When getting ready to shop, contact the store directly if you have questions about hours, policies or to see if certain supplies are in stock.

Research big-ticket items

Whether children are in-person at school or doing virtual learning, technology has come to the forefront over the past two years. Per the BBB, when buying new equipment, check with your child’s school to learn about any technical requirements and determine if any changes are necessary to the home’s high-speed internet.

Ask for discounts

Many stores and software companies offer discounts. Some are available to students with either a “.edu” email address or a student ID. Others may have a discount for signing up for marketing materials or surf the internet for online coupons and discounts, but make sure they are affiliated with the retailer.

Consider buying in bulk

If meeting in person, some teachers may ask parents to buy bulk items, such as paper towels, tissues, wipes, or hand sanitizer for the entire classroom to use throughout the year. Parents can compare lists with others and see if costs can be shared.

Shop wisely, safely online

Be wary of clickbait ads when shopping online that feature items that imply that you may want or need them based on your search history. Scammers could try to drive you to a different website to potentially steal personal information. The BBB said to take note of the ad and go to the store’s website by directly typing into the search bar.

For more information, visit the BBB Back to School HQ.