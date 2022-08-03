GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Star Beacon Products of Grandview Heights, a family-run school supplies store, announced it's closing its doors after 86 years of serving teachers, students and day cares across central Ohio.

“It was a decision made by a conglomerate of people,” said Barbara Rohrbacher about the closure of her family's long-time business.

For Rohrbacher, stocking the shelves for back-to-school shopping is a yearly pastime, but this year is different as the business prepares to close.

“With COVID and the schools closing over 2020, naturally our sales and our business didn't exist for back to school,” said Rohrbacher.

Rohrbacher's mom worked as a secretary, and she started in 1979 and works alongside her husband Tim and the store's current owner, her son, Frank Schirtzinger.

Rohrbacher said the decision to close has been an emotional one, but she commends loyal patrons for their consistent support over the years.

“We've been coming here honestly once a month probably for years and years. Really sad to see this store go. It was a great family-owned, community business,” said Grandview Heights resident Michelle Calvin.

Rohrbacher said she'll no longer have to dwell on supply issues or the takeover of big box stores.

She hopes to remember Star Beacon products as a place that employed five of her relatives and those interactions with both teachers and kids.

She has this parting message for small business patrons during these uncertain times.

“Support your small businesses. They have so much overhead and they are trying to make their dreams come true, feed their families. Supporting small businesses only helps the community," she said.

Star Beacon Products is at 1104 Goodale Blvd. in Grandview Heights.

The business will close Aug. 31.