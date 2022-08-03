NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon.

It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road.

Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with Amazon. The details include a potential tax break package.

Wednesday's public hearing was held so officials could hear from residents to get feedback on the project.

"I certainly see their views, as far as Amazon," Heat & Frost Insulators Union Local #4 President Jim Maltby said. “I share some of the same views. I can’t help how Amazon runs their end of things. And I would hope their workers would unionize. We would certainly be for that."

"I think it is absolutely ludicrous that you would give a billion-dollar company $123 million in tax breaks, plus, for jobs that pay $31,200,” Niagara resident Robert Taylor said. “It is not even a sustainable wage, and it’s ridiculous you could even give a company like this this kind of incentive.”

The facility would take up more than 200 acres of land.

Town board members say it would help create upwards of 300 construction jobs and 1,000 positions at Amazon itself.

The project is expected to cost Amazon an estimated $550 million in total.