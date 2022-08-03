Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident on Wednesday, according to her office.

Her chief of staff later confirmed that two members of her office were also killed. A 55-year-old woman driving the other car was also killed in the crash, police said.



Walorksi, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012



She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children



Walorski worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics

"In addition to the devastating loss of Congresswoman Walorski, it is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of two dedicated members of her staff, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson,” wrote Walorski chief of staff Tim Cummings. “They were the epitome of public servants who cared deeply about the work they performed on behalf of the constitutents of Indiana’s Second Congressional District.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shared a statement from her office on Wednesday afternoon confirming her death.

"Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon," the statement from her office reads. "She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

"Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers," her office added. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Walorksi, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

Tributes to Walorski poured in from across the political world on both sides of the aisle.

“I am devastated and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorksi and two of her staffers," wrote House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., in a statement. “Jackie was an instrumental member of our conference, serving as a member of my deputy whip team for several years. She was a champion for the people of Indiana, and she will be remembered for her kindness, tenacity, and commitment to helping others."

“Jackie and her staffers died serving her constituents," he continued. "They will be missed, and our nation will miss their service. My prayers are with Jackie’s loving husband Dean, her entire family, and the families of both of her staffers.”

"I'm shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski," said Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, who previously as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. "My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash."

"I'm truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them," wrote Indiana Sen. Todd Young. "I'll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship."

"All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts," he added. "Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio took time to memorialize Thomson, who worked on his 2016 presidential campaign.

"She was a smart & talented communicator and an amazing young woman,” he wrote on Twitter. "Jeanette & I send our deepest condolences to her family May she rest in eternal peace."

"My heart is heavy, and i don’t have the words," said Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Twitter. "But all I can say is prayers for her family. She was a good and honorable public servant."

"I am absolutely heartbroken and my heart goes out to the families of each of the victims," wrote House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

