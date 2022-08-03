CLERMONT, Fla — Temperatures are reaching new heights this summer season. More than 100 Million Americans are under a heat advisory watch or warning. In Central Florida temps have already soared over 95 degrees a number of times in July.

This is Ryan Burgess’ day-to-day life, and he's not had a spare moment since the phone started ringing Wednesday morning.

"We’ve been pretty busy," said Burgess, a technician with Air Care Plus. "In the summer time its been speeding up."

His dad is a general contractor who inspired him to climb the ranks.

"I started here a few years ago as an installer and then slowly worked my way up," said Burgess.

He is now a technician and says over the last few weeks service calls have increased.

Spectrum News weather experts say Central Florida has soared to 95 degrees or higher on 32 days this year, hitting 99 degrees twice.

“We have quite a few service techs and we’re all busy all day everyday,“ said Burgess.

Central Florida has experienced more than 90 days of at or above 90-degree temperatures — not too far from the typical average of 110 days in a year, with plenty of summer still remaining.

Florida is not the only state experiencing intense heat this summer. According to Heat.gov ,more than 124 million people in the U.S. were under an extreme heat advisory watch and warning on Wednesday.

"Nobody wants to wait for air," said Burgess. "Everybody wants their air to be fixed as soon as possible."

Experts say relief from the heat won’t likely come until mid- to late October for Central Florida.

Burgess told Spectrum News 13 that a major issue he keeps seeing is clogged drain lines, and recommended people pour bleach down them to keep them open.