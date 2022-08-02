PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Tenants in Pinellas County could soon have more protections against skyrocketing rent prices.

County commissioners are set to vote on enacting a tenants’ bill of rights, similar to the ones created in Hillsborough County, as well as the cities of Tampa and St. Pete.

It would not include capping what Pinellas County landlords can charge, or how much they increase their prices.

County Administrator Barry Burton said they can't interfere with private market but they can make it so renters have notice when there's a big increase coming to give people time to make some choices.

"There's a lot of small complexes that are really small businesses,” Burton said. “And we understand that they have needs for income so we’re not trying to make it too onerous."

If passed as proposed, the county ordinance would require a number of things including:

Require that landlords provide tenants with a notice of rights when their lease starts.

Limit a landlord from discriminating against people who use housing vouchers.

Landlords must provide 60 day notice if rent is increasing more than five percent.

If renter is late on a payments, they would have to provide them with a written notice of late fees.

"We really see this as a basic issue of fairness and trying to find the right balance so it’s taken a little time, but we're happy we at least have a draft ordinance on the table for consideration," Burton said.

According to the Pinellas Housing Authority, rents typically went up $25 to $100 per month last year. Now, the average rent increase is anywhere from $500 to $800. To date, nearly 3,500 Pinellas County residents use housing vouchers with another 340 on the wait list.

Tuesday's meeting county commission meeting also includes a public hearing so tenants and landlords alike are welcome to raise their concerns before a possible vote.

If passed, the new ordinance would take effect in October.