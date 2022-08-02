GARNER, N.C. — Inflation continues to plague small business owners even as many try to keep customer affordability in mind.

“We have tried to prevent inflation in our stores as long as we could," said Jessica Throneburg, owner of Little Details in Garner. "We tried to hold it off as long as we could, and eventually you just have to pass that on because we can only pay for product and staff through the sales that we make. So, if we are not getting paid as much on that single item, that means no matter how many of that single item we are selling, we are always going to have a deficit.”

During the pandemic, Throneburg says some companies offered incentives to carry certain items.

With many of those incentives gone, some of those lines will disappear from her store shelves.

“For things that are extremely heavy, we used to get discounts on them when we carried in bulk. We are no longer going to be able to offer those items because it doesn’t financially make sense," Throneburg said.

According to Throneburg, clothing she purchases for the store is now 20-35% higher than last year, something that now plays into what merchandise they will offer in the future.

“We are probably moving away from offering a lot of basics because we know you can find those at larger, big box stores. What we are really going to focus on is specialty pieces, continue to focus on our size-inclusive line, continue to think about gifts you can give," Throneburg added.