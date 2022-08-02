HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — For years, residents in Hillsborough County have been able to enjoy trails spanning 55 miles of county land.

Greenways offer places to bicycle, hike, and even horseback ride. However, officials say the county’s Greenways Master Plan hasn’t been updated since 1955 — which is needed now more than ever because of the area's major population growth.

“I think people are really seeking out places where they can escape from cars and buildings and want to come in and connect with nature,” said Katie Habgood, a senior planner with the Prichett Steinbeck Group. The company was hired by the county to consult on the project and help gather public input.

When the original master plan was created, the county’s population was about 850,000 people. Now, that number has grown to nearly 1.5 million.

“If you go through this plan, it’s very clear the focus was on recreation and open spaces," said John Patrick, division director for Community and Infrastructure Planning. "That was the key thing that people wanted."

Now, 27 years later, Patrick said people are interested in connectivity — not only having greenways near where they live, but being able to access them without having to hop in a car and drive.

“They are using those trails to go to their jobs, go to shops, restaurants,” he said. “So they are using it much more than just recreation, and it has become an integral part of their life.”

In order to update the master plan, the county is seeking public input. Residents can weigh in on the plan through Aug. 8.