Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers.
There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
You can also catch social media influencer AG-vocates nyfarmgirls, you can find them on TikTok and Instagram. The show runs Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can catch the trade show through Thursday, August 4, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is $10 per car, and admission is free.