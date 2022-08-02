The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced the first legal action against a state for restricting access to abortion since the Supreme Court turned the issue back to state governments, targeting Idaho for its restricive laws that ban nearly all abortions once a heartbeat is detected.

“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” attorney general Merrick Garland said in announcing the suit on Tuesday. "The Justice Department is going to use every tool we have to ensure reproductive freedom.”

Garland said the federal government was bringing the lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies.”

Idaho lawmakers passed the state’s so-called trigger provision as part of a “fetal heartbeat” bill signed into law in 2020. It will ban all abortions except in the case of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. Idaho became the first state to pass a law similar to Texas’ ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, which allowed regular citizens to enforce the ban with lawsuits. It was blocked by the state’s Supreme Court before it was set to go into effect in April.

Idaho’s law will go into effect on August 25, and Tuesday’s lawsuit alleged providers might neglect to perform life-saving procedures related to abortions out of fear they might be reported and even prosecuted by the state government.

