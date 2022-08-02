MILWAUKEE — With the school year just around the corner, Wisconsin school bus companies are getting ready to transport students with fewer drivers.

Hiring school bus drivers has been an ongoing challenge. A 2021 survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation found that 51% of school bus companies in the Midwest described their driver shortage as being “severe” or “desperate.”

At Lamers Bus Lines in Milwaukee, Safety Manager Devon Coleman is among those picking up the slack. Coleman’s job would usually keep him in the office most days; however, with a shortage of drivers, he’ll be driving routes this year.

“Our maintenance people drive, our mechanics drive — it is pretty much all hands on deck," Coleman said. "We come together as a team, to try and meet and exceed expectations, and we make it work."

Finding ways to make it work has been Dean Brown’s job at Lamers. Brown said ideally, Lamers would have around 160 drivers based at their Milwaukee terminal.

But that’s not the case. They currently have 30 to 40 positions open. Despite offering many incentives to get drivers interested, it remains tough.

“It has gotten more difficult,” said Brown. “That has to do again, with what we see in the nation today with the workforce not being there, so it is different than what it was before.”

While Brown is confident the lack of drivers won’t affect their ability to serve their school routes, it has already impacted charters and event rentals. Due to low staffing, Brown said they have had to turn down some transport requests.

If you are interested in becoming a school or coach bus driver, Lamers is hiring. To learn more about their available jobs across the state, you can visit their hiring website.