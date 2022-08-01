MILWAUKEE — The school year is not far off, and organizations that serve kids are looking to hire.

In the Milwaukee area, that includes the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. Many of the positions available are for after-school activities leaders, everything from athletics to the arts.

Veronica Ragland has worked at a Boys and Girls Club branch for more than two decades. As a child, Ragland attended the Boys and Girls Club, and today enjoys being able to give back to the community.

“It is always fun to learn what they have learned because they can also teach us,” Ragland said. “Not just us teaching them, but they teach us.”

Like many organizations, hiring has become more challenging for the Boys and Girls Club in recent years. As a result, they have offered hiring bonuses for select positions and have also changed their wage structure.

“One of the ways we have reacted to that has been to increase our starting wages,” said Kerry Mitchell, who serves as the VP of Human Resources for Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. “For our hourly positions, we are now starting at $15 an hour.”

To learn more about the positions available with Boys and Girls Club, visit their hiring website.