RALEIGH, N.C. — Inflation continues to plague small businesses, and food truck owners are unfortunately not immune.

What You Need To Know

Inflation is causing food and gas prices to rise

Food trucks also have to purchase propane, which is another added cost

The owner of Jolly's Catering and Events says they try to keep their prices reasonable, regardless of the rising costs on their end

James Shufford, owner of Jolly's Catering and Events, says prices for goods have been going up for a while.

“These things of oil right here, they used to be $19," Shufford says, referring to a container of oil. "Now they are $40 each," he said. "There’s been a like a 20% increase, probably a 20-25% increase in everything.”

From paper products to fuel for his vehicle, prices have been steadily rising, according to Shufford.

“When you are talking about a food truck, we gotta deal with the propane, and I get a deal on my propane, so it's going to be about $170 to fill up both tanks. It is $100 to $120 to fill up my truck, and that’s before I make my first meal," Shufford explained.

Shufford says he is trying to shoulder as much of the cost as possible, although some menu items have gone up slightly.

“I do a lot of business with people that like, you can’t afford to spend $20 on lunch every day. Like, I’m trying to see you every day when you come to my truck, so I want to keep it as reasonable as possible," Shufford said.