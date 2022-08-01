PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Eckerd College president Damian Fernandez is stepping down.

According to Bay News 9 partner newspaper The Tampa Bay Times, Fernandez is stepping down two years into his term due to exhaustion.

Fernandez came to the private, St. Pete-based liberal arts school in July 2020.

Dean of students James Annarelli, who has been at Eckerd since 1990, will take over as the school’s interim leader.

In his resignation letter to school officials, Fernandez touted accomplishments:

Management of COVID has been among the best in higher education

Strong enrollment in 2021: third-highest fundraising year in the history of the college

Eckerd’s Innovation Fund exceeded $10 million goal by almost $3 million

And the number of alumni donors is on the rise.

Eckerd has a student enrollment of about 2,000 students.