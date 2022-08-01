President Joe Biden once again tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning, but he "continues to feel well" as he starts the week, his physician said in an update.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for a third day in a row after experiencing a rebound following a course of Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral coronavirus treatment



Biden "continues to feel well" and will work in isolation from the White House residence, his doctor said Monday



Research shows a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid can experience a "rebound" case of COVID-19; According to the CDC, most rebound cases remain mild



The president posted a number of updates over the weekend showing he was working from isolation, including having a FaceTime conversation with veterans protesting outside the U.S. Capitol

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter Monday that the president has tested positive for a third day in a row after experiencing a rebound after taking Paxlovid – Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment – and will continue to work in isolation from the Executive Residence.

President Biden continues to feel well as he begins his week. A note from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/uEZUbxKtI4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 1, 2022

Biden, 79, briefly emerged from quarantine last week after testing negative, but tested positive again on Saturday and was once again forced to isolate.

Research shows a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid can experience a "rebound" case of COVID-19. According to the CDC, most rebound cases remain mild.

The president has continued to work from the White House residence since going back into isolation. The White House shared a video of the president giving an update on his condition alongside faithful companion Commander, his 11-month-old German shepherd puppy.

“I’m feeling fine, everything is good,” the president said. “But Commander and I got a little work to do.”

The president sent out a picture of himself masked and tieless on Twitter, which showed him signing a declaration that added individual assistance for flood survivors in Kentucky.

I’m taking more action to help the families being displaced and lives lost due to the flooding in Kentucky.



Today, I added Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration I approved to expedite support to flooding survivors. pic.twitter.com/6G1oXDDIFn — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

The president also took time on Saturday to have a FaceTime conversation with people camping outside the U.S. Capitol who are seeking health benefits for military veterans exposed to toxic substances from burn pits during their service. A procedural vote on the measure, which would provide expanded health benefits for veterans exposed to toxins, failed after Senate Republicans blocked it.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough brought the group pizza and the phone connection to talk with the president.

I'd planned to stop by the Capitol and visit families fighting to pass burn pits legislation. COVID got in the way, so I FaceTimed them and sent some pizza.



It’s our sacred obligation to care for our veterans. I won’t stop fighting alongside them to get this bill passed. pic.twitter.com/6vURnVSuC9 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 31, 2022

“Feel better,” a member of the group told Biden in a video of the call posted to Twitter. Later, in a tweet, the president said he had planned to meet with families at the Capitol but that his positive test “got in the way.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.