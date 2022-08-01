CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A stormwater drainage project near Uptown Charlotte is having an impact on a restaurant owner’s bottom line.

Crews with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Water Services are working on improving stormwater pipes that run under McDowell and Morehead streets.

Matt Wohlfarth, owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, is among many restaurant owners in Charlotte trying to adapt while dealing with supply chain, hiring and inflation hurdles.

“Makes you lose sleep because you’re always having to invent the wheel,” Wohlfarth said.

His bar and restaurant is surrounded by the construction project.

“It’s frustrating,” Wohlfarth said. “Thank God we’ve got the to-go business because it does hamper the amount of people coming in.”

Wohlfarth gets creative with signs to help direct patrons to the main entrance of his restaurant, which is impacted by the construction.

Meanwhile, Wohlfarth said sales were down in early July, compared to last year.

“And that could be a lot of different things,” Wohlfarth said. “But road closings is definitely a major factor.”

Wohlfarth put up a sign in May, which proposed a free party for the road crew if they finished up construction by September 1.

“It was just a hope that we could speed things up for the Panther’s season,” Wohlfarth said.

Despite it being a constant headache, Wohlfarth admits the project is needed to help avoid flooding problems like he’s experienced in the past.

“[Rain] would back up in storm drains, and streets would flood,” Wohlfarth said. “It’s hard to get around.”

Once the project wraps up, Wohlfarth said construction on the new Wake Forest School of Medicine will begin nearby.

“If we’ve made it through all this so far, what’s another couple of hurdles?” Wohlfarth said. “Doesn’t make life easy, but at least the fear is gone.”

Spectrum News 1 reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Water Services, but did not get an immediate response.

The improvement project is one of about 14 stormwater systems currently under construction across the Queen City. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Water Services says it’s expected to wrap up by “late 2022.”