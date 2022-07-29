As monkeypox continues to spread across the globe, at least one major city and one state have taken proactive steps to free up more resources to combat the disease.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the city’s Department of Health on Thursday issued a citywide emergency declaration over the rapidly rising cases of monkeypox in the city, saying the move will “expedite and streamline the availability of resources” to address the virus.

“San Francisco showed during COVID that early action is essential for protecting public health,” Breed said in a statement. “We know that this virus impacts everyone equally – but we also know that those in our LGBTQ community are at greater risk right now. Many people in our LGBTQ community are scared and frustrated. This local emergency will allow us to continue to support our most at-risk, while also better preparing for what’s to come.”

The emergency order – which will free up additional city resources, streamline staffing needs and create an informational campaign to raise awareness about the disease – will go into effect on August 1.

As of Thursday, there were 799 identified cases of monkeypox in California, 261 of which were located in San Francisco. The city has ordered 35,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines, but to date has only received 12,000, officials said.

Also on Thursday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett classified monkeypox as an imminent threat to public health across the entire state.

"This declaration means that local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional State reimbursement, after other Federal and State funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities,” she wrote in a statement.

The order covers all “monkeypox prevention response and activities” the state may take between June 1 and December 1.

As of Friday, the New York Department of Health had identified 1,383 confirmed monkeypox cases, nearly a quarter of the total identified across the country.

New York state is set to receive nearly 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines, nearly 80,000 of which will go to New York City.

Administration officials announced Thursday that an additional 786,000 vaccines would become available to communities across the country, confirming those shipments would start going out on Friday. The announcement brings the total vaccine doses available in the U.S. to nearly 1.1 million.

A growing chorus of lawmakers have pressed the Biden administration to declare a nationwide state of emergency over the virus – including New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, who on Friday penned a letter to the White House saying “more needs to be done to ensure that we contain the spread of monkeypox and address the health risk it poses,” particularly for the highest-risk groups.

“With the COVID-19 crisis, we learned that a robust testing and vaccine program is critical to stopping the spread of the virus,” she said. “That is why I request that the Biden Administration use every tool at its disposal to ensure that adequate testing is available so that we can track the spread of monkeypox and treat those who are infected.”

But there has yet to be an official health declaration from the administration, though Dr. Demetre Daskalakis – director of the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention and current senior adviser on monkeypox – told Spectrum News that “every policy consideration is being discussed” at the highest levels of government.

“I don't have any specific update or news about whether we're heading toward an emergency declaration,” he said in an interview with Spectrum News’ Julia Benbrook. “But I also want to emphasize on the local level, as well as on the national level, this is something that we're approaching with great urgency, whether there's a declaration or not.”

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pointed to the Department of Health and Human Services as the entity in charge of deciding whether to declare a public health emergency, saying she will “leave it to them to make that decision.”

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, with more than 21,000 cases identified across 78 countries. The United States currently has the highest caseload of any country at over 4,900, followed by Spain with 3,738 cases and Germany with 2,540 cases, per CDC data.

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while the outbreak “can be stopped,” doing so would require added precautions – primarily from gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, in which nearly 98% of cases have been identified so far.

“For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

While the current outbreak is largely among men who have sex with men, health officials say anyone can be at risk of contracting the virus – which spreads primarily through direct contact with an infectious rash, scab or body fluids.

“Monkeypox is something that can affect anyone,” Daskalakis said in part, noting that it is particularly important to ensure the most at-risk groups have access to adequate information.

“It's a disservice to everyone to not make sure that we get general information out because we need our medical providers to be alert,” he added. “If you see a rash in someone that doesn't make sense, even if they're not gay, bisexual or another man who has sex with men, it's important to think about monkeypox.”