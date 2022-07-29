BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s century old swing-bridge over the Banana River may be repaired and reopen next week after mechanical issues have kept it closed to boat traffic for several months.

Mather’s Bridge dates back to the 1920s and three of the four actuators, or motors, have failed. With authorities expecting the fourth one to fail soon.

“It​’s a real antique, and we’re trying to ask an antique to perform like a modern bridge, and it’s not,” said Brevard County District Four Commissioner Curt Smith. “We’re trying to keep this together with rubber bands and baling wire.”

The county said they expect the last two bridge motors to come in over the next few days, with the possibility of the bridge being repaired and open next week.

This is a welcome relief for boaters who have had to deal with the extra miles and gas getting around the closed bridge.