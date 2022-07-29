PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Potential developers and community members weighed in one last time on the future of the Tropicana Field site Thursday.

The theme of the meeting: The project needs to reflect the city's values.

Mayor Ken Welch kicked off the discussion with the history and connection of the historic Gas Plant District to the city of St. Petersburg.

The meeting was held on USF’s St. Pete campus.

Members of the community were surprised when the mayor decided to start the application process over for developers last month.

Development company Sugar Hill was in the running to win that contract and they are still involved in the community discussions.

Welch and a development manager at Sugar Hill both shared their visions for the future.

"It has to reflect downtown St. Pete, our culture, our unique vibe,” Welch said. "And we're looking forward to seeing some of the concepts coming back."

As for the next steps in the process, the mayor will send out requests for proposals from developers next month and they'll be due by the end of October.

City officials hope to select a new developer by the end of the year.