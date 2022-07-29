ORLANDO, Fla. — Epoch Everlasting Play is recalling about 251,600 of its Kidoozie play tents and playhouses due to the flammability risk and burn hazard, according to a recall report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recalled products, manufactured in China, failed to meet industry flammability standards and pose a risk of burn injuries to children, the report said.
So far, there have been no reported injuries.
The recall involves Kidoozie Ice Castle Tent, King Size Medieval Castle, My Clubhouse, Pirate Den Playhouse, Pop Up Theater Tent, Pop Up Theater Tent (Red), Princess Hideaway Playhouse and Royal Castle Playhouse tents and playhouses.
The tents and playhouses are made of nylon and mesh and sold with a nylon storage bag.
CPSC urges consumers to stop using the recalled playhouses and play tents and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a full refund or free replacement product.
The recalled items were sold at Target, Marshalls, Barnes & Noble, Toys “R” Us and other independent toy stores, and online at www.amazon.com, www.zulily.com, www.fatbraintoys.com from March 2014 through March 2022 for between $30 and $35.