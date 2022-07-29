PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After being told time and time again that help is available and funding is out there, Shannon Flowers is frustrated to tears.

Pouring through a binder of phone numbers and resources that have been sent her way, she says it is hard to get anyone to listen to her or point her in the right direction to get the type of help that she needs to get back on her feet.

What You Need To Know Some St. Pete residents having trouble with housing voucher program



St. Vincent dePaul was awarded $2.5 million for program



PREVIOUS STORIES: Hotel voucher program for homeless St. Pete families moving forward

"There's resources, I just keep hearing it over and over and over," she said.

In April, the City of St. Petersburg entered into an agreement with St. Vincent dePaul CARES so they could expand their scattered sheltering program. If accepted, the program helps put homeless families into hotel rooms instead of traditional shelters.

Michael Raposa, CEO of St. Vincent dePaul CARES, says the $2.5 million they were allocated is stretched over a long period of time and they have an ongoing caseload.

"It did make a huge dent, and don't be mistaken about that, but sadly the demand is higher than what's available," he said.

In order to receive financial help with hotel rooms and sheltering, Raposa says to contact the Homeless Leadership Alliance by dialing 2-1-1 and complete the intake process.

"They're gonna be put on a list, its a triage list and then a prioritization list," he explained. "Once their name comes to the top of the list we'll make contact with them."

Raposa says the number of people needing assistance is greater than the resources that they have.

Flowers says she completed the process and has been bouncing between friends, family, hotels and her car for a number of months now.

"I don't know what's happening but it's getting worse, and there is no help for people," Flowers said.