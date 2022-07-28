Did Han shoot first? Now you can examine the evidence yourself.
If you want to spend up to $500,000 first, that is.
Han’s Solo’s “blaster pistol” from the original Star Wars is up for auction.
Firearm auction business Rock Island Auction Company is auctioning off what they describe as, “The Only Surviving ‘DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol.'" It was originally used by Harrison Ford, who starred as Han Solo in 1977’s "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."
Officials with the Illinois-based company said they expect the prop to sell for between $300,000-$500,000.
According to Rockland Island Auction Company:
“One of the first close glimpses of one of the blasters is in the famous 'Cantina' standoff scene between Solo and the bounty hunter Greedo. The DL-44 sees further action in the shootout during the escape of Mos Eisley.”
The auction includes a Han Solo photograph, signed by the “scruffy looking nerf herder” himself, Harrison Ford.