RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. economy continues to dwindle in the second quarter of this year.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its newest report Thursday morning, showing the economy shrank another 0.9%. It was, however, less than the first quarter drop of 1.6%.

That means 2022 has seen two straight quarters of economic decline.

What You Need To Know The economy shrank another 0.9%, though less than the first quarter drop of 1.6%, according to a recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis



The report is causing more fear of a recession as the federal reserve hikes interest rates to slow inflation



Just like airlines, the hospitality industry is also experiencing a staffing shortage



Many businesses in the industry are beefing up perks, offering big incentives to attract new employees and promote from within

The report is causing more fear of a recession as the federal reserve hikes interest rates to slow inflation. This comes as more people are traveling this summer.

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 60% of American adults say they’re more likely to take a vacation now than the previous two years.

If you're itching to hit the open road, a vacation may soon be a part of your plans.

But if it's been a while since you've stayed at a hotel, you might see a difference. Just like airlines, the hospitality industry is also now taking a hit.

Jenn Clark Fugolo of the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation told Spectrum News 1’s Caroline Blair that 97% of hoteliers told them in a recent survey that they're experiencing a staffing shortage, and 50% say it's severe.

Oxford Economics' analysis conducted on behalf of the AHLA Foundation projects that hotels will end the year down 166,000 workers, a 7% decrease compared to 2019.

From bellmen and front desk clerks, to chefs and hotel managers, the industry is not immune to the "great resignation."

Fugalo says the industry is doing what it can to win workers back who may have left for various reasons, while also bringing a new diverse pool of talent to the industry.

In response to the crunch, many businesses in the industry are beefing up those perks, offering big incentives to attract new employees and promote from within.

They’re now offering programs like apprenticeships, tuition reimbursement, scholarships and mentorships, along with pay bumps, signing bonuses and expanded benefits.

Fugalo says businesses are really looking to fill that talent pipeline to insure there’s upward mobility if you’re looking for a career in hospitality. But until those positions are filled, industry experts say to expect some shortages when you arrive. They say feel free to offer feedback, but remember to be patient.

Now, in better economic news, fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 256,000 people applied for first time benefit last week, 5,000 less than the week prior. The previous week’s number was revised to 261,000, the highest weekly level since last year.

The unemployment rate is still at 3.6% for the fourth straight month, which is a 50-year low.