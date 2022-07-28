NORTH TEXAS — Texas-based grocery store H-E-B has extended its reach across the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex once again by purchasing land in Rockwall near Lake Ray Hubbard. The news follows the company’s job fair for its locations in Plano and Frisco, which have yet to open.

Before the expected grand opening in the fall, the company has stated they plan to fill over 600 positions for both stores. According to officials, most positions start at $15/hour with a 10% H-E-B discount program. Employees have the option to take part in a partner stock plan along with a 401K with 4% company match plus paid time off, health, vision and dental insurance.

Traditionally located in the southern and central areas of the state, North Texans have longed to see why those in other parts of the Lone Star State enjoy the chain so much. In comparison, North Texas has a longstanding history with Tom Thumb and Kroger, which can be found in most neighborhoods across the DFW metroplex. As of now, one has to travel to locations on the outskirts of Dallas to shop at H-E-B.

Other communities set to see an H-E-B include Prosper, Forney and Allen — all identified this year as locations for new stores. Last year, they announced a McKinney store, reinforcing the company’s commitment to serving communities across Texas. The Frisco and McKinney stores marked the first branded stores in the DFW metroplex. And H-E-B isn’t only making moves in and around Dallas, but also in Leander, just outside of Austin. The e-commerce fulfillment center in Leander allows the retailer to serve more customers through curbside and home-delivery orders in Central Texas.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products,” said Kedar Patel, H-E-B Vice President of e-Commerce. “Across our business we are adopting innovative technologies that give our Partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores.”

DFW area stores currently open: