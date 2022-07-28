MADISON, Wis. — Landing a job is all about first impressions.

Unfortunately, work attire can be expensive.

Now, thanks to the Goodman Community Center’s (GCC) new career closet, community members can access clothing, shoes, accessories and self-care products for free.

Shantrice Solis, community engagement specialist for GCC, said the new initiative will allow everyone to get the clothes they need for their interviews and first day of work.

She said she enjoys running the program because she can help others succeed.

“I like helping people in our community find jobs. I also had a chance to go through something similar back in Minnesota in high school and it made me more confident,” Solis said.

Now, she’s doing the same for others, including 18-year-old Necole Watkins.

Watkins recently graduated from East High School in Madison. She met with Solis to find an outfit and get tips for an upcoming job interview.

“It helps me a lot because I do get kind of nervous before I do things," Watkins said. "Working with Shantrice and doing a mock interview helped me with being more relaxed and going with the flow."

Solis said building confidence is important to landing the job. That’s something she works on with those who come into the center.

“I would not be here working at Goodman if I didn’t put my best way forward,” Solis said.

Making clients look and feel good for the interview without having to worry about fronting the expense and professional attire is something Solis said she strives toward.

“I want to give people tips and support, and to let them know that they’re not in this alone because everyone needs someone in their corner, especially in today’s time,” said Solis.

Those wanting to find out more information about the career closet can contact Solis by email at ssolis@goodmancenter.org or by phone at (608) 807-4989.

