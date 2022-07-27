The Senate on Wednesday is set to vote on final passage of a $280 billion bill aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production and funding science and technology research, a key priority for the Biden administration and major manufacturers.

What You Need To Know The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on a $280 billion bill aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production and funding science and technology research



The measure, which cleared a key procedural hurdle Tuesday with bipartisan support, contains $52.7 billion in subsidies to boost domestic semiconductor production, along with a 25% tax incentive for investments in domestic chip investments worth roughly $24 billion



It also contains $200 billion for federally backed scientific research and $11 billion for the Commerce Department to establish “regional technology hubs” nationwide



The House is set to take up the measure following Senate passage, potentially sending the measure to President Biden's desk by the end of the week

Lawmakers on Tuesday held a key vote to limit debate and advance the measure, which passed easily in a 64-32 vote. Seventeen Republicans voted with nearly every present member of the Democratic caucus to advance the measure; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was the lone member of the caucus opposed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who has championed the bill in its various iterations for move than a year, said that the measure will be a transformative one for American manufacturing and competitiveness.

“I’m confident that future generations will look back on the passage of this chips and science bill as a turning point for American leadership in the 21st century,” he said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

The measure contains $52.7 billion in subsidies to boost domestic semiconductor production, along with a 25% tax incentive for investments in domestic chip investments worth roughly $24 billion.

It also contains $200 billion for federally backed scientific research, $1.5 billion for the development of “open-architecture, software-based wireless technologies” and $11 billion for the Commerce Department to establish “regional technology hubs” nationwide.

The measure also includes certain “safeguards,” including language which says that federal funds cannot be used for stock buybacks, nor can they be used to “build advanced semiconductor production facilities in countries that present a national security concern,” including China.

The bill’s proponents on both sides of the aisle say that it’s crucial for both national and economic security, as well as essential to ease supply chain disruptions, bolster national security and increase competitiveness with China.

"One-third of the core inflation last year in 2021 — one-third of it — was due to the high price of automobiles," President Joe Biden said Monday at a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders. "You know why that's driven? That's driven by an inability to manufacture more automobiles. Why? The shortage of semiconductors.”

“America invented semiconductors, but over the years, we let the manufacturing of those semiconductors get sent overseas,” Biden added. “And we saw that during the pandemic, when our factories overseas that make these chips shut down, the global economy basically comes to a halt, driving up the costs for families all around the world — but particularly here at home.”

“We source all of our high-end computer chips, mostly from Taiwan, some from South Korea,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., one of the bill’s biggest backers in the Republican caucus, said on CNBC on Tuesday. “And we just can't be that dependent on a country so far away from the continental United States for our missile system chips [and] for the components that go into our radars and our aircraft.”

A number of major companies have announced plans to build semiconductor manufacturing plants in the United States, including, according to the White House:

Samsung, which is set to invest $17 billion to build a new semiconductor facility in Taylor, Texas;

Panasonic Energy, which announced plans to invest $4 billion and create 4,000 jobs in a lithium-ion battery factory in De Soto, Kansas;

Stellantis and Samsung, which announced a $2.5 billion joint venture to manufacture batteries in Kokomo, Indiana;

Intel’s $20 billion fab outside Columbus, Ohio;

Texas Instruments investing up to $30 billion in Texas;

Wolfspeed’s $1 billion expansion in North Carolina

Expansions by Global Foundries and SK Group

President Biden and South Korean conglomerate SK Group on Tuesday announced a new $22 billion commitment to invest in American technology, including the semiconductor industry.

The SK Group said it would invest $15 billion in the semiconductor industry, including research and development, materials and a new packaging facility. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said the investments would create “tens of thousands” of “highly-paid and highly-skilled” jobs.

“We believe our view [of] the United States as our most important business partner,” he said. “One thing we can work together is building a skillful workforce.”

For some companies, expansion plans are contingent on passage of the bill. Intel delayed the ceremonial groundbreaking on a planned $20 billion facility near Columbus, Ohio, set for last week, citing “uncertainty” regarding the legislation.

Pat Gelsinger, the company’s CEO, told Washington Post Live earlier this month that he has made “super clear” to both Democrats and Republicans in Congress "that if this doesn’t pass, I will change my plans.”

Opponents of the bill on both sides, including Sen. Sanders, have lambasted it as a “blank check” or “corporate welfare” for the semiconductor industry.

In response to Gelsinger’s statement, Sanders said: “I'm not a lawyer, but what the CEO of Intel is saying to Congress sure sounds like extortion to me.”

“To me, what he is saying is, ‘Oh, our industry loves America. Our industry knows how important this is for national defense, how important it is for the healthcare industry, these sophisticated chips," Sanders said. "But despite our great love for the country, and the military, if you don’t give us the [$]76 billion, we’re out of here.’”

"Sounds to me like extortion," he continued. "If I say to you, ‘don’t give me this, you’re in trouble.’ I think the word extortion is not inappropriate.”

Despite their differences on the bill, the House is set to take up the measure following Senate passage, potentially sending the measure to President Biden's desk by the end of the week.

Spectrum News' Austin Landis and Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.