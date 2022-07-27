CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Growth continues across North Carolina as more people look to relocate.

UNC Chapel Hill broke down data from the U.S. Census Bureau, finding 73 counties within the state have grown since 2020.

That growth extends west too.

The Gaston Business Association says more people are looking to the area west of Charlotte to live and work.

That’s what brought Bob Borcherdt, his family and businesses to Gaston County from Ohio about a year ago.

Since 2011, Borcherdt has owned a consulting business called In2Great.

“So we use data to help set job targets, and then we can look at a candidate or a current employee and go based on our expectations of this role - will this person be a good fit?” he said.

When he’s not consulting, he’s at his office in Gastonia, where he recently opened a second business. He bought a Mr. Appliance franchise.

He said when looking to leave Ohio, the family looked at cities across the country.

“We looked at a number of different places, but we had a family interested in mountains, beaches, a great climate, a booming economy and an airport you could fly direct,” he said.

As the family did more research, they zeroed in on Gaston County.

“We saw where the growth opportunities were going to be, we knew growth was going to continue to move west,” he said.

He said cost of living was a big factor.

"The house we have out here and land we are on would be two or three times more expensive,” he said.

President and CEO of Gaston Business Association Patrick Mumford is seeing people open businesses here because of the county’s proximity to Charlotte and available land for development opportunities.

“We have more land available relative to some of the other areas in the Charlotte region for large scale industrial manufacturing development, and of course we are located on the I-85 corridor,” he said.

As the area grows, Borcherdt’s family plans to grow along with it.