BOONE, N.C. — The F.A.R.M. Cafe has been working hard for the past 10 years to help feed everyone, regardless of need.

Sarah Patton started as a volunteer at the cafe, whose acronym stands for Feed All Regardless of Means, more than a year ago.

"It sounded really cool to me. It was just a different type of place that you can donate what you can rather than pay a set price," Patton said.

She started coming every single day and later became an intern.

"It's like a family, and it's honestly the most wholesome place I could be," Patton said. It's a family she says that works hard to help everyone who walks in through the door. "Feed all regardless of means" is what the facility stands for. Everyone is able to eat.

"I feel like everyone deserves the right to eat," Patton said.

The prices are suggestions because if you pay more, it goes to help another person eat and if you cannot afford to pay, you can work instead.

The idea to bring it to Boone started in 2009 after Executive Director Renee Bowman heard about a similar program in Utah and Colorado. It took three years and a leap of faith.

"I walk through that door most mornings and I stop and I look and I go, 'we are still here could you believe it,'" Renee Bowman said.

Bowman says it's because of the community's generosity. She says one of out six people in North Carolina suffer from food insecurity.

"Theres food insecurity, which means you might be able to get something that day. You might not be starving, but you don't exactly know, are you going to pay for gas? Are you going to pay for rent or buy a meal? You're in that space where you have to make those decisions," Bowman said.