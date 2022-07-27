FRANKSVILLE, Wis. — Kelly Datka has had a love of flowers for as long as she can remember.

She’s always had them in vases around the house or made them into arrangements for friends and family members. Eventually, she started selling handpicked bouquets for $5 to her friends.

And now, she’s been able to create a dream flower field in her backyard as the owner of the “you-pick” flower farm, For the Love of Flowers.

This time of year is peak season for Datka and her field filled with thousands of flowers. That makes keeping up with the pruning and trimming a full-time job.

“I love this time of year. It’s a fun time of year,” said Datka.

It’s no easy task to plant, grow and maintain dozens of different flowers. Datka said it’s a lot of work, but that each year is always worth it.

“I love growing them. I love starting them from seeds and watching them grow,” Datka said.

This year marks the second season turning their backyard into their own “you-pick” field. The field is blossoming with brightly colored flowers and options for “fillers” in your bouquet. Datka said she’s been able to watch her business bloom before her eyes.

“When it comes to this, and people coming out here and harvesting what they like, and putting it into a bouquet and going home with this beautiful end piece — it’s invigorating and I enjoy it,” Datka said.

Datka is not alone in her flower journey; the whole family helps. Her husband, Joe Datka, does a lot of the work behind the scenes and he said he’s beyond proud of what she’s accomplished.

“When you see this at this scale — it was something that was her idea, her dream, and in just such a short time, we have put this together. It just is nice to see her happy because it is a lot of work,” he said.

It’s a busy time of the year, but something Datka said she wouldn’t trade for the world.

“We are hopping — we really are hopping. It’s been a great season so far,” Datka said.

The flower farm is open Thursday evenings from 4 -7p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. They are located in Franksville, Wis., at 12114 W. 5 Mile Road.​