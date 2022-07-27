President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will end his isolation in the White House residence, his doctor said in a letter providing an update on his condition.

The announcement comes less than a week after the president tested positive for the coronavirus after more than two years of evading it. As of Wednesday morning, Biden had completed five full days of isolation and completed his five-day course of Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, 36 hours ago.

Biden will wear a "well-fitting mask" for 10 full days any time he is around others, according to Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, and will increase his testing cadence due to the potential of "so-called 'rebound' COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid."

Biden shared a picture of a negative COVID-19 test on Twitter shortly after the letter was released by the White House.

"Back to the Oval," Biden wrote. "Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support."

The president is set to address the nation from the White House Rose Garden later Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.