ORLANDO, Fla. — For the 12th year in a row, AdventHealth Orlando ranked No. 1 for the best hospital in the Orlando metro area.

The Central Florida hospital was recognized as a 2022-23 Best Hospital by U.S. News and World Report.

AdventHealth Orlando also earned the No. 2 spot in the state.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach also ranked No. 1 in the Daytona-Deltona metro area

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings report, now in its 33rd year, assists patients and doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care.

For this year’s report, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. And for the first time, they rated eligible hospitals in ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and uterine cancer surgery.

In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

AdventHealth Orlando ranked among the top 50 in the nation for six medical specialties: cancer; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; neurology and neurosurgery; obstetrics and gynecology; and orthopedics. Another four specialties — cardiology and heart surgery; geriatrics; pulmonology and lung surgery; and urology — were recognized as “high-performing.”

AdventHealth Daytona Beach was also named the No. 1 hospital in the Daytona-Deltona metro area. AdventHealth Waterman ranked No. 3 in the Orlando metro area.

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals.