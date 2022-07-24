WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Outdoor eating is a more popular pasttime since the pandemic, and food truck parks are heating up business during Ohio’s summer months.

What You Need To Know The Yard on 3rd transformed a former indoor dining location into an outdoor food truck park



Outdoor dining gained popularity during the pandemic



The concept allows customers to support several small businesses at one location

The Yard on 3rd provides a place to gather and enjoy the outdoors in downtown Willoughby. The food truck park/bar/pizza shop is on the site of a former sit-down indoor restaurant that shut down.

With artificial grass and picnic tables made from truck beds, Anna Dey, owner of The Yard on 3rd, said their goal is to create a place people can feel comfortable.

“I love it when I see our guests literally come in and take off their shoes because they’re in their backyard in their minds,” she said.

Dey said the location is family-friendly during the day with games and activities, and transitions to more of an adult crowd at night.

“It’s just a great experience because you can see all the young kids playing, and even my adult children have come and they have a great time,” said Denise Cousins, who has visited the space several times.

In addition to the rotating menu of food trucks, Geraci’s Slice Shop plates pizza there daily. The businesses combine for a twist on the traditional and an avenue to support several small businesses in one location.

“A little more fluid experience that’s a little bit more fun than a traditional restaurant,” Dey said. “And I think that’s why we see these continue to thrive.”