YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Since starting her own business this year, an Ohio college student is learning some valuable lessons outside the classroom.

Alex Galantis earned her cosmetology degree just before her first semester at Youngstown State University.

Her plan was to work her way through earning her early childhood education degree by doing people’s nails on the side, but the business took off. The 21-year-old opened AG Beauty Salon and Spa near campus earlier this year.

“Now I plan on just doing this,” she said.

The entrepreneur is following in her parents’ footsteps. As business owners, Galantis said they helped guide her through all the ins-and-outs of having a storefront.

“Some people are like, ‘How did you do this?’” Galantis said. “Some people don’t believe me that I did it myself, but mainly everyone’s been supportive.”

Her staff ranges in age from 18 to 24, with everyone just beginning their career out of cosmetology school.

“A lot of running a business is working on teamwork and team bonding and building, and I feel like I can use some of those things that I’ve learned from going to school to be a teacher in relation to those as a business owner,” Galantis said.

Lindsey Melton is a hairstylist on staff and said the team takes the business seriously.

“It’s just how driven you are and how much work you put into it, and I feel that’s what makes you or breaks you,” she said.

Galantis is scheduled to graduate in December and said running a business while going to school was worth it.

“It will definitely end up with a good outcome, if you try your best,” she said.