WASHINGTON — New video released by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack detail just how close rioters were to Vice President Mike Pence.

The committee aired excerpts of radio traffic and surveillance video of protesters advancing closer to the Senate chamber.

“If we’re going to leave, we’re going to need to do it now,” an agent said.

“If we lose any more time, we may lose the ability to do so,” an agent exclaimed.

Pence’s Secret Service agents made calls over their radios to say goodbye to their family members.

“The members of the VP detail at this time [they] were starting to fear for their own lives,” according to the testimony of one White House security official who remained anonymous.

It was a moment during the latest hearing that stood out for Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas.

“Just harrowing, the idea that these guys were thinking that they were going to have to probably risk or even lose their lives to get the Vice President out. It’s also a thing, an example of just how dangerous and how close we came to it being an event where we had mass violence,” Allred told Spectrum News.

He was on the House floor last Jan. 6, and texted his then-pregnant wife “Whatever happens, I love you.”

“The doors were barricaded, we could hear the rioters on the other side of the doors and there was no way out. And at that point, we didn’t know that we would be able to get out,” Allred said.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing aimed to show evidence of former President Donald Trump’s inaction during the more than three hours after his rally speech was over to when he released a video telling protesters they were special, but they had to go home.

The hearing also concludes a summer of several high-profile hearings related to the mob attack, and committee members said they should start up again in September. For some Texas Democrats who were in the chamber, tuning in has been emotional.

“Every time I write or tweet about this, it is a replay. I see myself laying down. I see members in various states of shock and sheer fear. And I remember that shot. I will never forget that shot. I didn’t know whether that meant that the doors were now going to be opened with a mob proceeding after us,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, said.

Allred said he has watched all the hearings live and said it was difficult to relive the moments, remembering how he felt that day.

“I removed my suit jacket, thought that I was going to have to defend one of the doors and protect honestly, some of my colleagues who would not be able to protect themselves. To kind of relive that does have an impact,” Allred said.

There were Texas Republicans on the House floor, too. On that day, some refused to leave and were preparing to fight back. They helped to hold off the mob of protesters when they reached the doors of the House chamber.

Now more than a year after the attack, nearly a dozen Texas Republicans declined or did not answer Spectrum News’ requests to comment on the Jan. 6 hearings.

Separately, there is a bipartisan effort in the Senate to update legislation that would raise the threshold to challenge the different states’ election results and clear up the role of the Vice President in that process.

For the Texas lawmakers willing to reflect on Jan. 6, it is about ensuring a peaceful transfer of power in American democracy.

“It’s actually one of the most important things in the history of the world… is that the American president, the most powerful person in the world, can hand over power to someone else and doesn’t keep it for themselves,” Allred said. “We survived it, we made it through it, but it was a near-death experience for our democracy. And we have to learn from that. Not as Democrats or as Republicans, but as Americans, make sure it never ever happens again.”