TEXAS – Construction has already started on a $17 billion Samsung chip factory in Taylor, Texas. If a recent application is any indication, the South Korean electronics manufacturer is ready to invest a great deal more in the Austin area.

Samsung has submitted an application to the Texas comptroller that outlines a long-term plan to build up to 11 Texas chip-making plants in the coming decades. The plan calls for an investment of $192 billion.

Plans call for nine of those plants to be constructed in Taylor and the other two in Austin.

Samsung already operates two factories in Austin.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week released a statement praising the potential investment.

“Close partnerships with companies like Samsung – who recognize the boundless possibilities Texas has to offer – are bringing greater opportunities to Texans, and this potential investment will bring billions of additional capital to continue growing our world-class business climate and diverse, highly-skilled workforce,” Abbott wrote. “These new facilities solidify the Lone Star State as the nation’s leader in the semiconductor industry, and I thank Samsung for increasing their investment in the hardworking people of Central Texas.”