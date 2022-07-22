In its final primetime hearing of the summer, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill detailed the 187 minutes between former President Donald Trump's speech at the Ellipse to his tweet urging supporters to go home, making the case that the commander in chief's inaction and his failure to call off the violent amounted to dereliction of duty.

“Whatever your politics, whatever you think about the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this: Donald Trump's conduct on January 6 was a supreme violation of his oath of office and a complete dereliction of his duty to our nation,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of just two Republicans on the panel, said Thursday. “It is a stain on our history. It is a dishonor to all those who have sacrificed and died in service of our democracy.”

Kinzinger and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., led Thursday's hearing, which took viewers through Trump's actions that day, minute-by-minute, detailing how the former president watched the events unfold on television in the White House as aides, family members, lawmakers and others pleaded with him to call off the mob.

All the while, Trump continued to press senators to object to the election results in an attempt to overturn his loss, and poured "gasoline on the fire" by tweeting false claims of a stolen election, before ultimately relenting and telling rioters to leave the Capitol – calling his supporters "very special" and telling them he loved them.

The hearing also revealed how the next day, in never-before-seen outtakes from a video address to the nation meant to condemn the violence, Trump made one major objection, declaring: “I don’t want to say the election is over.”

"You saw an American President faced with a stark, unmistakable choice between right and wrong,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in her closing remarks. “To ignore ongoing violence against law enforcement. To threaten our Constitutional order. There is no way to excuse that behavior. It was indefensible."

Here are takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel's primetime hearing:

Cheney: Committee has ‘far more evidence to share with the American people,’ will hold September hearings

The panel kicked off its ninth hearing on Thursday with a recorded video message from chair Rep. Bennie Thomas, D-Miss., who was unable to appear in person after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Thompson began by saying, in part, that Thursday’s hearing would not be the committee’s last; instead, it will hold more in September to “continue laying out our findings to the American people,” he said in part.

“But as that work goes forward, a number of facts are clear: there can be no doubt that there was a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn an election overseen and directed by Donald Trump. There can be no doubt that he commanded a mob, a mob he knew was heavily armed, violent and angry to march on the Capitol to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power,” Thompson added.

Thursday had previously been floated as the committee’s last hearing, but vice chair Cheney said lawmakers “have received new evidence and new witnesses have bravely stepped forward” over the course of the previous eight hearings.

“Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break,” she said “We have far more evidence to share with the American people and more to gather. So our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts before convening further hearings in September.”

2 witnesses confirm Secret Service altercation with Trump on Jan. 6

The panel showed testimony from two individuals that confirmed President Donald Trump took issue with the Secret Service decision not to drive him to the Capitol that day, corroborating the story that panel witness Cassidy Hutchinson presented at a previous hearing.

The Secret Service had, after previous hearings, denied testimony that Trump physically assaulted a member of his protection detail after he delivered a speech on the National Mall. But Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., on Thursday said lawmakers received testimony from additional witnesses confirming the report.

“We have evidence from multiple sources regarding an angry exchange in the presidential SUV, including testimony we will disclose today from two witnesses who confirmed that a confrontation occurred,” Luria said in part. “The first witness is a former White House employee with national security responsibilities.”

Interviews with the former security professional from the White House, whose identity was kept secret due to concerns over retribution, were recorded and played virtually on Thursday.

When asked how White House staff responded to President Donald Trump’s request to march with his supporters from the mall to the Capitol, the staffer said in part: “To be completely honest. We were all in shock [...] Because it's just one, I think, the actual physical feasibility of doing it and then also, we all knew what was happening. That this was no longer a rally – this was going to move to something else if he physically walked to the Capitol.”

“I don't know if you want to use the word insurrection, coup, whatever,” the witness, in recorded interviews, continued. “We all knew that this would move from a normal, democratic, you know, public event into something else.”

The witness also said, upon learning of the president’s plan and seeing violence at the Capitol, that Trump was described as “irate” from members of his staff when security refused to drive him to the Capitol.

The second witness to confirm the altercation was retired Sergeant Mark Robinson, who was present in the president’s motorcade – though not in the same car – on Jan. 6.

“The only description I received was that the president was upset and was adamant about going to the capitol and there was a heated discussion about that,” he told the committee of the exchange between Trump and Secret Service.

Luria also said the committee is “also aware that accounts of the angry confrontation and the presidential SUV have circulated widely among the Secret Service since January 6.”

“Recent disclosures have also caused the committee to subpoena yet further information from the Secret Service, which we've begun to receive and will continue to assess,” she said.

Luria said the committee has subpoenaed further information from the Secret Service related to former President Donald Trump’s demands to go to the Capitol after his speech on Jan. 6. She added the panel has begun to receive some of that information.

Luria said the committee is also aware that some Secret Service witnesses have retained private lawyers and that the panel anticipates “further testimony under oath and other new information in the coming weeks.”

She said the committee is “aware that accounts of the angry confrontation in the presidential SUV have circulated widely among the Secret Service since Jan. 6.”

‘The president didn’t want to do anything’: Trump made no effort to reach out to law enforcement during riot, help quell mob

The president was in the State Dining Room throughout much of the Capitol riot, Rep. Luria said. And while he had the TV in the room turned to Fox News as they covered the insurrection live, he made no efforts to reach out to law enforcement to help quell the mob, according to testimony gathered by the committee.

In fact, Luria said, his presidential diary shows no official record of any activity on Jan. 6 from 1:21 p.m. to 4:03 p.m., and his call log is empty as well. The president was making some calls to senators at the capitol to urge them to object to the electoral vote count, but those calls were not documented.

Yet multiple former White House officials testified to the committee that they did not hear from the president as violence broke out, and he made no effort to reach out to law enforcement.

Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel at the time, said he was not aware of any call made from the president to the secretary of defense, the attorney general or the secretary of homeland security.

Gen. Keith Kellogg, the former national security advisor to the vice president, said he was also not aware of any request for National Guard or any form of law enforcement. Kellogg said that in his role, he would have been aware of any request.

“We have confirmed in numerous interviews with senior law enforcement and military leaders, Vice President Pence’s staff and D.C. government officials, none of them — not one — heard from President Trump that day,” Luria said.

“He did not call to issue orders. He did not call to offer assistance.”

In fact, a former White House employee with national security duties told the committee about a conversation they had with Cipollone and former Trump adviser Eric Herschmann.

They were discussing a call from the Pentagon about coordinating a response to the Capitol attack.

“The president didn’t want to do anything,” Herschmann reportedly said, leading Cipollone to take the call instead.

The panel pointed to tweets posted by Trump during the riot. At 1:49 pm, “as the D.C. police were hearing a riot at the Capitol, as you can see on the screen, he [Trump] tweeted out a link to the recording of his ellipse speech,” said Kinzinger.

The next action the former President took was to tweet again at 2:24 pm, explained Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill.. During the 35 minutes between the two tweets, Kinzinger explained that several members of staff came in to plead with Trump to call off the riot and condemn the violence.

The former President did not make a statement until after 4:00 p.m. ET, when he went out to the Rose Garden and recorded a video in which he called the rioters "very special" and urged them to go home.

Barrage of Trump aides, allies urged president to call off rioters

White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the House Select Committee in his deposition that when he learned that there was violence on Jan. 6, he, along with a number of top Trump advisers, urged an immediate and forceful announcement by Trump that people needed to leave the Capitol.

In a clip from his deposition played in the hearing, Cipollone recalled thinking “people need to be told, a public announcement, fast, that they need to leave the Capitol.”

“I think I was pretty clear there needed to be an immediate and forceful response, statement, that people need to leave the Capitol now,” added Cipollone.

Cipollone was asked whether he was joined in that effort by Ivanka Trump. ‘Yes,” Cipollone said.

In another clip, Cipollone said he spoke to Mark Meadows, and expressed his opinion “very forcefully.”

There was a barrage of requests from within and outside the White House on Jan. 6 for then-President Donald Trump to urge rioters at the Capitol to go home.

Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., read texts sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows from Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade and former Trump acting chief of staff Micky Mulvaney while the unrest was taking place.

“He’s got to condemn this s*** ASAP,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows.

“This (is) one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to f*** his entire legacy on this if it gets worse,” Trump Jr. wrote in a subsequent text.

“Please get him on tv,” Kilmeade wrote. “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

Trump did send a pair of tweets urging his supporters to be peaceful. But Kinzinger noted one of the messages told them to “remain peaceful” even after the president was aware the mob was attacking police and invaded the Capitol.

“Neither tweet condemned the violence or told the mob to leave the Capitol and disperse,” Kinzinger said.

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone said he didn’t believe the tweets were enough and wanted the president to deliver a live address calling off the rioters.

Cipollone said other Trump aides who believed the president needed to do more to tell people to leave the Capitol included deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin, advisers Eric Herschmann, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, chief of staff Mark Meadows, national security adviser to the vice president Gen. Keith Kellogg, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino.

“And who on the staff did not want people to leave the Capitol?” committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., asked Cipollone.

“I can't think of anybody on that day who didn't want people to get out of the the Capitol, particularly once the violence started, no,” Cipollone answered.

Anonymous witness says members of Pence’s staff were ‘starting to fear for their own lives’ on Jan. 6

In recorded video testimony, an anonymous witness – who served in the Trump White House and had national security clearance – described how members of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff were “starting to fear for their own lives” as rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

At 2:13 p.m. EST, Pence’s staff learned that rioters were kicking in windows to the building; 11 minutes later, staff “noted that the Secret Service agents at the Capitol did not quote ‘sound good right now,’” Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said on Thursday.

The anonymous witness described the chaos from the vice president’s staff in the moments after learning rioters were nearby, saying it was “disturbing” and that they “don’t like talking about it.”

“Members of the VP’s detail ,at this time, were starting to fear for their own lives. There was a lot of yelling. A lot of very personal calls over the radio,” the witness said. “There were calls to say goodbye to family members and so on and so forth.”

The witness, who described hearing the calls over the radio, said “there were discussions of reinforcements coming but again, it was just chaos. It was just yelling.”

But staff outside the Capitol “didn’t have visibility” into what was transpiring on the ground, leading them to assume the worst.

“If they're screaming and saying things like say goodbye to family [...] this is going to a whole ‘nother level,” the witness said.

Trump’s tweet about VP Pence 'was him pouring gasoline on the fire'

The rioters who marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were riled up by their anger toward former vice president Mike Pence, who they expected to reject the electoral vote count, according to some rioters.

Pence’s role was to oversee the count of state electors in a ceremonial role, and he did not have the authority to reject the counts. However, due to former president Donald Trump’s words at his rally that day and his previous pressure on the vice president, rioters believed he had the power to make a decision that day and chose not to, Rep. Luria showed.

“Mike Pence, traitor!” one rioter can be heard saying in video of the crowd that day.

“I keep hearing that Mike Pence screwed us. That’s the word,” another said into a megaphone.

“It’s a very big disappointment,” another said in an interview with Fox News.

Stephen Ayres — who has testified to the committee before and pleaded guilty to charges related to January 6 — told investigators people were visibly angry about Pence and making it known as the crowd marched.

“If you could think it up, you were hearing it,” he said.

As rioters became angry about Pence, President Trump in fact tweeted about his vice president once again, riling the crowd.

“Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our constitution,” he wrote in part.

The now infamous tweet sent out by former President Trump at 2:24 pm on January 6, 2021, in which he called former Vice President Mike Pence a ‘coward’ for not stopping the certification of the election, took center stage at the hearing on Thursday.

The panel asked key witnesses Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviers, and Sarah Matthews, former deputy press secretary, about their reactions to the tweet.

“I was disturbed and worried to see that the President was attacking Vice President Pence for doing his constitutional duty,” said Pottinger. “The tweet looked to me like the opposite of what we really needed that moment, which was a de-escalation.”

“It looked like fuel being poured on the fire,” added Pottinger. “So that was the moment that I decided that I was going to resign…I simply didn’t want to be associated with the events that were unfolding on the Capitol.”

Matthews explained that she has seen the impact that former President Trump’s words have on his supporters. “They truly latch onto every word and every tweet that he says,” said Matthews. “It was him pouring gasoline on the fire, making it much worse.”

The panel then played clips from Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony where she said she was “disgusted,” by Trump’s tweet. “It was un-American,” said Hutchinson during her testimony.

Minute 187: Trump finally told mob to go home in recorded video, but didn’t stick to script

President Trump finally recorded a video telling the rioters to go home shortly after 4 p.m., but he didn’t stick to a planned script, according to the committee.

Rep. Luria showed the raw footage of the president filming the video that day, when White House staff say he spoke “off the cuff” and ad-libbed.

The original script said: “I'm asking you to leave the Capitol Hill region NOW and go home in a peaceful way.”

Once he filmed the video, you can see him speak off-script in the raw footage.

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it,” he says in the tape.

“But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt,” Trump said.

He said at the end: “We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.”

The video was tweeted from the president’s account at 4:17 p.m.

In one outtake, Trump attempted to claim that the vast majority of his supporters -- 99.9%, by his count -- objected peacefully.

"I urge all my supporters to do exactly as 99.9% of them have already been doing – express their passions and opinions peacefully," he said in the video. "My supporters have a right to have their voices heard but make no mistake – NO ONE should be using violence or threats of violence to express themselves."

Trump aides testified that after filming the video, Trump “retired” to the residence and that he and other officials were “emotionally drained” by the activity — which took place as the violence at the Capitol was still ongoing.

“By the time I got there, the President was about to retire,” then-White House attorney Eric Herschmann told the panel. “"People were emotionally drained by the time that video was done. Everyone was emotionally drained.”

“So while President Trump and his aides were drained, other leaders upheld their oath to do the right thing,” Luria said. "Maybe trying to get the president to put out that video was draining, but think about the law enforcement officers who were attacked by the mob that day. President Trump had summoned them in Washington.”

The panel also showed aides testifying that Trump did the bare minimum in his video calling off his supporters from the attack.

"I felt like it was the absolute bare minimum of what could have been said," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere testified, adding that the moment called for: "a more forceful dismissal of the violence, a more forceful respect for law enforcement, even a comparison to the respect we have given law enforcement as it relates to the prior summer.”

"He watched TV, tweeted, called Senators to try to delay the count of electoral votes, called Rudy Giuliani, and argued with his staff who were insisting he call off the attack,” Luria said of Trump on Jan. 6.

Witness Matthews recalled her reaction to then-President Trump’s video published at 4:17 pm on January 6, 2021, where he called on the rioters to go home.

“I was struck by the fact he chose to begin the video pushing the lie that there was a stolen election,” said Matthews. “As the video went on, I felt a small sense of relief because he finally told these people to go home. But that was immediately followed up by him saying we love you, you're very special. And that was disturbing to me.”

“I knew as a spokesperson I would be asked to defend that, and to me, his refusal to call off the mob and condemn the violence was indefensible,” she said. “I knew I would be resigning that evening.”

In video address one day after Capitol attack, Trump would not say election is over

In raw footage of President Trump recording an address to the nation on Jan. 7 — one day after the Capitol attack — he can be seen omitting a line in his planned speech that read: “But this election is now over.”

“I don’t want to say the election is over” he told Ivanka Trump, who was in the room.

“I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election’s over, okay?”

He cut the line, instead just saying the part about Congress.

He began the address: “I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday. And to those who broke the law, you will pay. You do not represent our movement. You do not represent our country.”

Then he stopped short to make another correction: “And if you broke the law — I can't say that. I'm not gonna — I already said you will pay.”

After showing the footage, Rep. Luria said: “On Jan. 7, one day after he incited an insurrection based on a lie, President Trump still could not say that the election was over.”

Cheney: Newly leaked Bannon audio proves Trump planned to declare victory ‘no matter what’

In her closing remarks, committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney played newly surfaced audio of Trump ally Steve Bannon telling a group of associates three days before the election that Donald Trump planned to prematurely declare victory and would claim the election was stolen if Biden won.

The audio was obtained by Mother Jones and posted online last week.

“What Trump's going to do is he’s going to declare victory, right?” Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, says in the audio. “He's going to declare victory. But that doesn't mean he's a winner. He’s just going to say he’s a winner.

“More of our people (Republicans) vote early that count, theirs (Democrats) voted (by) mail. So they're going to have a natural disadvantage, and Trump's going to take advantage. That’s our strategy.

“So when you wake up Wednesday morning, it's going to be a firestorm,” Bannon continues. “Also, if if Trump is losing by 10 or 11 o'clock at night, it's going to be even crazier because he's going to sit right down and say they stole it. If Biden is winning, Trump is going to do some crazy s***.”

Cheney said the audio proved Trump planned to claim victory in the election “no matter what the facts actually were.”

“Perhaps worse, Donald Trump believed he could convince his voters to buy it, whether he had any actual evidence of fraud or not,” Cheney said. “And this same thing continued to occur from Election Day onward until Jan. 6."