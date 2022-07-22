STATEWIDE — Monday marks the start of Florida’s back-to-school retail sales tax holiday, which continues through Aug. 7.
What You Need To Know
- Parents can get break on back-to-school supplies from Monday through Aug. 7
- Personal computers and related accessories priced at less than $1,500 are included
- So are school supplies $50 and less and clothing and accessories for $100 or less
- A sales tax on baby products continues through June 23, 2023
It comes just in time for parents to stock up on supplies their children will need when they return to classrooms next month. The prices of eligible items are limited in some cases.
During the sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of:
- Clothing, footwear and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item
- Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less
- Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use
Lesson aids and jigsaw puzzles are new to the sales holiday this year, but items purchased within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport are not eligible.
In addition, the sales-tax exemption on baby products such as children’s diapers and baby and toddler clothing, apparel and footwear — regardless of the sales price — continues through June 30, 2023.
The Florida Legislature approved a package of sales tax holidays during this year’s session. Some of those tax holidays, such as those for back-to-school and hurricane supplies, have been approved multiple times.
The Department of Revenue publishes a detailed list of examples of eligible items for both tax holidays.