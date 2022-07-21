ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a strategy in Orlando to encourage small businesses to redevelop or move to the city.

The Business Assistance Program provides matching funds to help cover development, impact, and permit fees that come with starting a business. According to the city, the proposed capital investment of applicants is $86,121,973.

Krave’n Joy owner Yaxira Payano is a recipient. She was working full time as a nurse when she and her husband agreed to open up a healthy food and drink smoothie shop. They found a location earlier this year in Orlando’s Curry Ford West district. She knew becoming her own boss would allow her the flexibility to be the mother she wants to be to her three children.

“In a matter of two weeks, we found the place, we started working on it, I quit my job, and opened up,” she said.

The building wasn’t a restaurant before, so it took time to get the permits and architects to convert it.

“This was an office space before, so we literally brought it from the ground up. We constructed everything. So it took about six months for us to be able to open up the doors,” she explained.

The process came with unexpected expenses, like sewer fees. That is why she applied for Orlando’s Business Assistance Program. Owners pay half of the fees while the program funds the remaining 50% up to $20,000.

“If it wasn’t because of the help, we probably wouldn’t be able to open when we did open,” Payano said.

The Orlando Business Assistance Program is open and accepting applications. According to the city, 163 businesses have been approved and $1,516,169 has been awarded and paid as of mid-July.