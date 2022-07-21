DAYTON, Ohio — More than four million people quit their jobs in May, leaving more than 11 million jobs open in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Scott Griggs was among dozens of job seekers to attend the hiring event

A hiring event in southwest Ohio is looking to help fill the void in the manufacturing and technology industries.

Scott Griggs recently quit his job in Vermont and moved to Dayton for a new opportunity. Griggs was among dozens of job seekers to attend the Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology hiring event Thursday.

He hopes to land a job in the information technology, a field he said he loves.

“You’re problem solving all the time, the planning and the problem solving, the understanding and helping folks in distress, but more helping whatever they’re doing,” he said.

One of the first tables he checked out was with General Electric Aviation. GE was one of nearly a dozen employers represented at the hiring event. With more than a decade of experience in IT, Griggs thought GE might be a great company to work for.

“The tech side of what they do and manufacturing that they do is just interesting to me and curious about the crossover of what that means,” he said. “But the fact that they’re right here in Vandalia is interesting.”

A collaboration between Sinclair Community College, Dayton Metro Library and JobsOhio put on the event. It’s all to help connect employers with the skilled workers and help job seekers find meaningful employment.

It’s helping people like Griggs, who said he’s open to new opportunities.

“I’m kind of excited about a little bit of transition,” he said. “So even if I’m tapping into some of the IT skills that could be in a supervisory role. But it could be even a slight different industry.”

After visiting with all the employers and learning more about job opportunities available in Dayton, Griggs said he feels more confident about finding employment.

“The job fair was a little nervous coming in honestly because it has been a while,” he said. “But I feel really good about it and just good people here in Ohio as they are in Vermont.”

