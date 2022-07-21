DURHAM, N.C. — Business is booming in North Carolina, and a Raleigh restaurant reaching into Durham to set up a second location is proof of that.

The Tar Heel state has been in the spotlight since being named the number one state for business, according to CNBC's America's Top States for Business list. Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro also made the list of Top 100 Best Large Cities to Start a Business, according to WalletHub.

Buena Papa Fry Bar is a prime example of this business boom.

Buenea Papa French Fry Bar is open at the Streets of Southpoint Mall in Durham

The first location opened in Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh in September 2021

A WalletHub report ranked five North Carolina cities to the top 100 list of best large cities to start a business

Owners, Johanna and James Windon are cutting the ribbon to their second location in the food court at the Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham. The opening comes less than a year after their first location opened at the Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh in September 2021.

"Although it was a passion, I just didn't think it was possible," Johanna Windon said.

The idea behind the french fry bar came during the COVID-19 pandemic while cooking their favorite Colombian dish, bandeja paisa.

“We are bringing a little taste of Colombia to North Carolina," Johanna Windon said.

The gourmet french fry bar has grown to include a signature menu, paying homage to different cultures.

"Well, this could be really cool if we represented other cultures, so that’s where we came up with the Italiano, Mexicano," Johanna Windon said.

Their menu encourages customers to place their order in Spanish.

"It's really cool having that dialogue with someone. Some people that do speak Spanish, they love to come here and try out a few words," Johnanna Windon said.

She says it's a way to immerse different cultures together.

Since opening their first restaurant last year, ingredients have come at a premium.

"The biggest cost change we had first was avocados. These avocados used to be about 40 to 50 bucks, now they’re $88," James Windon said.

James Windon says from produce to protein, costs have gone up at least 20%.

“Our margins were healthier before, but they’re still healthy, but we’re watching them closer now," James Windon said.

They've been taking the hit in order to keep prices affordable for customers.

But it hasn't stopped them from trying new things, and adding a new item to the menu.

“So this new dish that we’re serving today is called El Dominicano, a famous Dominican dish. It’s actually translated to tres golpes, that means the tree hits, so one hit is salami, one hit is the cheese, the last hit is the egg,” James Windon said.

Beuna Papa will be open daily in the food court at Streets of Southpoint Mall in Durham.