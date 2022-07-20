There’s no better time to hit the links in Wayne County, especially when a long-time course there undergoes a major facelift.

Golfers have been teeing up at the 170-acre Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County since 1928. The tradition of the links continues with a new owner who is investing a lot of time and money to make it one of the best courses around.

What You Need To Know Ontario Golf Club is under new ownership



It's been undergoing renovations since April



It is an 18-hole public golf course



The new Pub 235 on the Green is open to the public

Shaun Fico joked that he has never swung a golf club, but knows how to run a good business. When the Ontario Golf Club went up for sale, he bought it because he knows how much this place means to this community.

“We are very proud to be the ones to save this piece of property,” Fico said. “Remember, this is a staple in Ontario. If it wasn’t for us purchasing this property, it, unfortunately, was probably going to go to developers or weeds. So basically the goal here is to make it a destination point."

There are miles and miles of new paved cart paths, manicured greens, tees, rough, fairways and bunkers with new sand.

“The greens are in absolutely terrific shape,” said Nelson Mathias, a golfer from Perinton.

This is a public golf course. Coming soon is a new pool membership opportunity and you do not have to golf to join the pool club. Pub 235 on the Green is also open to the public. Chef Alan Bailey has created quite the menu and you just can’t beat the view of the course.

“We fell in love with this piece of property and it has been a total labor of love to get this all done,” Fico said. “There is no other view like this anywhere. You can view everyone coming in off of 18 and leaving on one and sit here and enjoy dinner. There is no atmosphere like this anywhere around.”

Ontario Golf Club is open from May to October. The golf course, pro shop, pool and pub are located at 2101 Club Lane in Ontario, Wayne County just off of Route 104.