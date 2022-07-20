President Joe Biden on Wednesday will outline his next executive actions to combat climate change, turning to focus on what he can do without Congress after Democrats’ plan to pass sweeping climate legislation seems all but done for.

Biden will speak at Brayton Point — a former coal plant in Massachusetts that stopped burning coal in 2017 and is going to begin manufacturing offshore wind energy.

National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy told reporters on Air Force One that the president will in the coming weeks announce a series of executive actions to address what he sees as a climate emergency, calling it “disappointing that Congress couldn’t get it over the finish line.”

Biden will focus on wind energy, hazard and natural disaster funding for states and new guidance that will allow states to help low income Americans with air conditioning and cooling during hot summer months, she said.

“Heat is actually talked about as the ‘silent killer’ in climate change,” McCarthy said. “It actually impacts more human beings than all other climate impacts combined.”

The president will announce money for states to create “cooling centers,” McCarthy said, as part of another $2.3 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that can help state and local leaders prepare for natural disasters and hazards such as extreme heat.

And he will highlight a new use of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is usually used to subsidize heating costs. People will soon be able to use those dollars to pay for air conditioning, too.

Biden stopped short of declaring a climate emergency this week amid reports he planned to do so. He’s been under pressure to ramp up his administration’s response after key Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled out of negotiations on a larger climate bill.

“While Congress didn't move forward, that just is driving him to move forward with much clearer plans and much larger and more accelerated commitments,” McCarthy said.