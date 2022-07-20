CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers.

For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing.

Taking a step inside the Aglamesis Brothers ice cream parlor in Oakley, you take a step back in time.

“This is the original candy case, the original marble soda fountain and the Tiffany-style lamps here," said Randy Young, the president and third generation. "All that were created when this place was built in 1913.”

Young’s grandfather started the ice cream and candy shop in 1908, and things are still done the same way as they were 114 years ago. Including up the stairs to the chocolate factory.

“People ask me why I don’t weigh 400 pounds working at a candy shop and these are the reason why," Young said of the stairs.

This is where all the magic happens: Chocolate melted, candies packaged, caramels wrapped. Young remembers when this space was his grandmother’s apartment.

“I would come in, help downstairs and come upstairs and visit with Yia Yia and have lunch," Young said. "I have very fond memories of when this was still an apartment.”

But the space has become a bit cramped, especially around the busiest time of year.

“This is now our shipping room and out of this little room, thousands of boxes of chocolate go out during the holiday," Young said.

Which is why the chocolate shop will be moving its chocolate making and packing to the West End of Cincinnati, the first time the business is expanding in more than 50 years. Young sais the way the chocolates are made will not change, and he said the old parlor will still be here to welcome more guests.

“You can come into Aglamesis Brothers and take a step back authentically into time," he said. "Into a different era when life was a little slower, a little simpler—we like to say a little sweeter.”

The new 7,000-square-foot facility will be located just down the street from the TQL soccer Stadium in the West End. The move is expected to add 25 more jobs to the family-owned business. The transition to the new facility is expected to happen later this year.