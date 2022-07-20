The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 36 individuals – across more than a dozen federal districts – in a coordinated effort to target those allegedly defrauding the American people out of billions of dollars through various health care scams.

The three dozen individuals were indicted for acts of allegedly accepting illegal monetary kickbacks, luring unsuspecting elderly individuals into alleged criminal schemes and performing unnecessary medical tests for a cumulative $1.2 billion in fraudulent schemes.

As part of the series of arrests and charges, the Justice Department also seized over $8 million in cash, luxury vehicles and other assets.

“Protecting the American people is at the forefront of the FBI’s mission,” Luis Quesada, assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, wrote in a statement. “Fraudsters and scammers take advantage of telemedicine and use it as a platform to orchestrate their criminal schemes. This collaborative law enforcement action shows our dedication to investigating and bringing to justice those who look to exploit our U.S. health care system at the expense of patients.”

One alleged scheme concerns Luis Lacerda, a 35-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who the Justice Department charged “for his role in a health care fraud scheme that resulted in Medicare payments of approximately $54.3 million,” the agency wrote in part.

The federal government alleges Lacerda, who owned several pharmacies across a number of states, accepted kickbacks and bribes from telemarketing companies by convincing Medicare recipients to accept “expensive prescription medications they neither wanted nor needed” between 2017 - 2021.

Another case concerns Jamie McNamara of Summit, Missouri, who allegedly defrauded Medicare users out of over $174 million for recommending and billing unnecessary cancer and cardiovascular genetic testing through a number of diagnostic laboratories. Federal agents seized $7 million from McNamara’s bank accounts, as well as “several” luxury vehicles.

Wednesday’s announcement is part of the federal government’s broader efforts to target those defrauding individuals through the health care system. In 2007, the DOJ launched a Health Care Fraud Unit, an 80-prosecutor strong force whose mission is to “protect the public [...] from fraud, waste, and abuse, and to detect, limit, and deter fraud and illegal prescription, distribution, and diversion offenses resulting in patient harm,” the agency says in part.

To date, the strike force has charged over 5,000 defendants in fraudulent healthcare-related schemes, collectively totaling around $24.7 billion.

“The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting people who abuse our health care system and exploit telemedicine technologies in fraud and bribery schemes,” assistant attorney general Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. said of Wednesday’s announcement. “This enforcement action demonstrates that the department will do everything in its power to protect the health care systems our communities rely on from people looking to defraud them for their own personal gain.”